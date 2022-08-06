The first floor of a residential building was gutted by fire on Saturday morning near Mascot hotel at North Kaneshie in Accra.

The top floor of the building which houses three separate apartments was completely destroyed by the fire.

Occupants of the house were not at home at the time the incident occurred.

It took the Ghana National Fire Service one and half hours to extinguish the fire and prevent it from extending to other houses as well as an ECG substation.

Speaking to Citi News, D.O1 Kofi Forson, Ag. Deputy Director of Operations at the Ghana National Fire Service indicated that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Initial reports however suggest that it started from the kitchen of one of the apartments.

It took over an hour to bring the fire under control.

“Our men were able to confide the fire within the top floor and ensure that the fire would not spread to the adjoining building,” the officer said,

“Just about 10 meters away, an ECG substation was there, so we needed to prevent the fire from getting to that area.”