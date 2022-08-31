The Ghana Export-Import Bank (GEXIM) on Tuesday 30th August 2022 launched its first GEXIM Made-In-Ghana (MiG) Town at its head office, located at the Africa Trade House in Accra, opposite Cedi House.

The GEXIM MiG Town is an outlet that stocks assorted, innovative and well-packaged Made-In-Ghana products including food and ingredients, beverages, skin and beauty care products, textiles, apparel, garments, leather footwear and slippers and many others.

The GEXIM MiG Town will be opened to the general public from Mondays to Fridays between the hours of 9:00am and 6:00pm. It is designed to be a one-stop shop for everything Made-In-Ghana at unbeatable prices and the highest quality.

The Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry and Member of Parliament for the New Juaben South Constituency, Hon. Michael Okyere Baafi joined the Management of GEXIM and other key stakeholders to successfully launch the first GEXIM MiG Town.

On his part, Hon. Michael Okyere Baafi commended the management of GEXIM for the laudable initiative to support Ghanaian SME. “I am very excited about the GEXIM MIG Town knowing how beneficial it will be to the Ghanaian SMEs in various ways. This is very important in contributing to the development and growth of the Ghanaian SME industry and I urge all stakeholders to help in promoting the Ghanaian agenda”, he stated.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of GEXIM responsible for Banking, Rosemary Beryl Archer spoke about the Bank’s rationale for introducing the GEXIM MiG Town concept and its objective.

“In line with our mandate to plan, promote, develop and finance export-oriented concerns as well as provide support for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) engaged in agro-processing and export trade, management of the Bank introduced the GEXIM Tuesday Market to provide a platform for SMEs to showcase their products for exposure and patronage. Following the huge success achieved with the GEXIM Tuesday Market, management thought of a concept to help in driving the campaign for Ghanaians to patronise Ghanaian made products, thereby sustaining the businesses of Ghanaian SMEs. The GEXIM MiG Town is a hub for the best of Ghanaian made products”, she explained.

She added that “people will now have a one-stop shop to get the very best of Ghanaian made products at unbeatable prices and highest quality. This is a huge step in the campaign for people to patronise Ghanaian products and help the Ghanaian SMEs to scale up. We welcome all Ghanaian SMEs with innovative products to bring samples for the GEXIM MiG Town. Management is considering setting up GEXIM MiG Towns in other parts of the country”.

Over the years, the Bank has introduced several initiatives to help in the repositioning of the Ghanaian economy into a feasible and sustainable export led economy.