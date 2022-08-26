The embattled leader of the United Progressive Party, Akwasi Addai Odike, has said he is awaiting the return of the Asantehene to resolve his impasse with the traditional council.

While the Council has demanded an apology from him for accusing them of complicity in illegal mining, Mr. Odike has insisted that he owes no apology.

“I believe they are doing this to court favour. They are blowing it out of proportion. When my king is around, all these things will go down.”

“I am not challenging them, but I know what they are doing is not the right thing and time will tell who is right or wrong,” he added while speaking in an interview on Eyewitness News.

The Kumasi Traditional Council directed the management of Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM and TV to temporarily halt operations because it was the platform where Mr. Odike made the comments.

Mr. Odike was also accused of threatening to incite the youth to rise against chiefs because of shortcomings in the fight against illegal mining.

His comments were, however, described as distasteful and disrespectful by members of the Kumasi Traditional Council.

Armed men on Monday raided the Ashanti Region offices of the UPP and caused damage to the facility.

Meanwhile, Police in the Ashanti Region are investigating Monday’s incident.