On the surface, it appears gender imbalances is a non-existent issue in institutions of higher learning. You might be surprised to learn that globally, more women are either leaving academia or are not attracted to it. In the University of Ghana, the ratio of male faculty to that of their female counterparts is approximately 70:30; and at the first workshop of the Executive Leadership Centre for Professional Women last year at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, under the theme ‘Bridging the Gender Gap in Academia Leadership’, it was revealed that only 1% of women in STEM are in managerial positions in academia. This situation could be said to be reflective in other tertiary institutions in the country.

Following from the above, how does the rural school girl or the early female career faculty or even the entire nation benefit from having more female Vice-Chancellors?

As part of efforts to transform universities into genuinely neutral knowledge production sites, female VCs who are privy to gendered experiences will set gender equity targets for senior leadership of the university such as Provosts, Directors and Deans. These leaders who are mostly men will then be indirectly pressured to ensure they put in place measures to facilitate the recruitment of more female academics and support them to progress or succeed in their careers.

Let’s not forget that representation matters, hence, both boys and girls need to see and hear about more women occupying more leadership positions in the country. Once the boy is exposed to the possibility and capability of women leaders, it is normalised and he will not go about discouraging and downplaying somebody’s daughter’s (mostly his wife’s) desire /potential of rising to the topmost position of any field. Rather, he becomes an indispensable support system.

The girl on the other hand becomes inspired seeing a female professor leading a whole university and is motivated to study hard, overcome the unsurmountable challenges to rise above all others.

The market woman who sells tubers of yams at the Takoradi market or her fellow trader who transports onions from Northern Ghana to sell in Techiman will accept and believe in the possibility of assisting their daughters to attain greatness because they see Profs. Rita Akosua Dickson, and Nana Aba Appiah Amfo or hear about Profs. Jane Naana Opoku- Agyemang, Esi Awuah and Lydia Aziato.

Because female VCs are more gender sensitive, they are likely to appoint senior female faculty into acting leadership positions when there is a vacancy. By this, they help to build and groom more capable women’s leadership skills. The female VCs then encourage these acting leaders to apply for the substantive positions when they are advertised. This strategy overall, enhances Ghana’s attainment of SDG Goal 5: Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls

So you see, whether you are a man/woman, academic or not, young or old, irrespective of your socio-economic status, having more female VCs in Ghana is advantageous for us all.

–

By: Lordina Kwegyir Ampah