The Northern Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila, has died.

Information available to Citi News indicates that the chairman has been sick for the past one month and has been receiving treatment at the Intensive care unit of the Tamale Teaching hospital.

Confirming the death to Citi News, the Regional Secretary for the party, Mohammed Abdul Salam said, the death occurred on Tuesday afternoon at the Tamale Teaching hospital.

According to him, the family is preparing the body for burial.

He passed at the age of 90.