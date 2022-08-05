The Lead Pastor of Cedar Mountain International Church in Accra, Reverend Stephen Yenusom Wengam, has been elected the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana at the 30th biennial General Council meeting of the church.

Rev Wengam, 50, who is also the Lead Radio Pastor at Citi FM, takes over from Rev Professor Yaw Frimpong-Manso who has been General Superintendent for 12 years.

In his victory speech, Rev Wengam said he wanted to “unite Assemblies of God for true spiritual revival and greatness.”

He also promised visionary leadership and a “fulfilment of the Great Commission.”

“We will regain our position to become the leading Pentecostal Church.” Ours is a church destined for greatness and greatness is our portion. Remember, we are products of the Azusa Street Revival.”

Rev Wengam said his journey in ministry so far had beem rough and littered with “false accusations and misrepresentations.”

He also described his victory as one for the ordinary local pastor “who now has hope that indeed God still raises Davids from obscurity to prominence. The lesson to all is that we should not put the law above grace.”