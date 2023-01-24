The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana Rev. Stephen Wengam has commended the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his instrumental role in cementing religious harmony in Ghana.

He said Dr. Bawumia’s outreach to churches in particular and the Christian community, in general, have made a significant impact.

Rev. Wengam was speaking when he led Executive Presbytery (EP) Officers of the church to pay a courtesy call on the Vice President.

The visit was to introduce the new leadership of Assemblies of God Ghana to the Vice President.

Rev. Wengam told the Vice President that he and his team see his visits to churches from the Biblical perspective of living peaceably with all men and women.

He said the Vice President is modelling the way of peace for other countries, especially those hit by religious tensions, to resolve such issues and build durable bridges for religious tolerance.

The General Superintendent said as a church, Assemblies of God has the national progress at heart, and are prayerfully following developments on the economic front including negotiations with the IMF.

He expressed confidence that the negotiations will crystallize into a programme at the right time for Ghana to receive the much-needed bailout.

Rev. Wengam appealed to the Vice President as Chairman of the Economic Management Team, to use his good offices to ensure that individual bondholders and other vulnerable groups are spared the ravages of any harsh economic measures.

He assured Dr. Bawumia, that Ghana’s economic recovery is topmost on the church’s prayer topics.

This is why as part of its one-week prayer and fasting programme, prayers were said for the country in all Assemblies of God churches throughout the country.

He said in line with the biblical directive to pray for the government and people in authority, the church shall continually lift up prayers until Ghana’s economic circumstances improve.

In response, the Vice President commended Assemblies of God Ghana for being the first Pentecostal Church to use social action activities to evangelise Ghana.

He particularly thanked the church for investing in the establishment of 350 schools.

He called for a bi-partisan approach to resolving the current economic challenges and thanked the church for praying for the nation.

Dr. Bawumia assured Ghanaians of the government’s determination to resolve the current economic problems.

He urged the church to use its platforms to preach peaceful religious co-existence.

Dr. Bawumia congratulated the newly elected leadership team of Assemblies of God, Ghana and wished them well.

Meanwhile, the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana shall be inducted into office on the 25th of February 2023.

The event will come off at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre in Accra.

Present will be Assemblies of God General Superintendents from Singapore, Tanzania Liberia, Nigeria Europe, Togo, Mali and other countries.