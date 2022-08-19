The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has warned persons engaged in the diversion of subsidized fertilizers meant for cocoa farmers to stop or risk prosecution.

COCOBOD laments the diversion of the fertilisers will result in low yields, as most farmers will not be able to afford it at the market price.

Below is the statement from COCOBOD

It has come to the attention of Management of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) that cocoa fertilizers supplied to cocoa farmers through various farmer Cooperatives/Groups and Associations for application on farms are being diverted and sold by unscrupulous persons.

We wish to inform the general public that the cocoa fertilizers have been heavily subsidized by government to ensure accessibility and affordability to all farmers to increase farm yields and any attempt to resell them amounts to diversion which is an offence.

COCOBOD will, therefore like to use this medium to warn all persons involved in this illegal act to desist from the practice or risk facing the full rigours of the law, which will include arrest and prosecution. We also wish to caution cocoa farmers who are conniving with such miscreants in the diversion of the subsidized fertilizers to refrain from it immediately or face the consequences of their actions.

We are, by this release, urging all security agencies to be vigilant and intercept suspected cocoa fertilizers, chemicals and other inputs in the possession of persons without the required documentations covering the movement of such items for further investigations.

We also wish to encourage the general public to report all suspected cases to the Ghana Police Service for the necessary action.

ISSUED BY:

COCOBOD MANAGEMENT