The Marketing Manager of Enterprise Insurance, Mark Addison, has reiterated Enterprise Group’s commitment to supporting the growth of Ghanaian businesses.

He made this known at this year’s edition of Citi FM and Citi TV’s “This is Ghana Exhibition” sponsored by the Enterprise Group.

He said, “a platform as that of ‘This is Ghana’ is essential to accelerate indigenous business growth, and the Enterprise Group will continue to offer unique and tailor-made solutions for all businesses to aid in their risk-mitigation measures”.

The Enterprise Group sponsored ‘This is Ghana Exhibition’ organised to showcase local business innovation and encourage Ghanaians to consume locally made products.

Doreen Misrowda, Head of Advertising and Marketing for Enterprise Trustees, speaking on the Group’s decision to sponsor the exhibition said, “We are happy to partner with Citi TV/FM on this initiative because we believe in Ghana and the need to promote our indigenous products & services. Our history dates to 1924 and we have since grown to be the foremost provider of Insurance, Pensions, Funeral & Property-leasing solutions in Ghana.”

The Enterprise Group has insured the lives of Ghanaians by providing a wide range of services through its specialty subsidiaries, Enterprise Insurance, Enterprise Life, Enterprise Trustees, Enterprise Properties, Transitions Funeral Services and Acacia Health Insurance.

The Exhibition, which took place over a two-day period, brought together over 200 local businesses including local SMEs, start-ups, homegrown businesses, and indigenous corporate bodies.

The exhibitors specialized in high-quality products and services in agribusiness, insurance, technology, arts and crafts, health, as well as food and beverages to the satisfaction of both vendors and patrons.

The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and the European Union (EU) Ambassador to Ghana, Irchad Raza, both endorsed the initiative and visited several exhibitors.