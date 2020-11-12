The Enterprise Group has cut sod for the construction of a three-storey classroom block at the Bishop Mixed JHS in Accra.

It will have nine (9) classrooms, washrooms on each floor, a 3- bed infirmary, spacious computer laboratory, modern library and an office for the headteacher.

The project, which involves the demolishing of an uncompleted block, as well as the construction of the new block, comes at a cost of GHS2.5 million and is expected to be completed within a year.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Enterprise Group, Keli Gadzekpo, in his remarks at the sod-cutting ceremony said, “this school project gives me pleasure for two simple reasons; First, we believe that an investment in the youth is an investment in our collective future so any money spent on youth education is money well spent. Secondly, this community has hosted the Enterprise Group Head Office for many years, providing a very friendly and cordial environment. It is only in order, therefore that we chose this school, our next-door neighbour, to be the recipient of our most capital intensive social investment project yet.”

The sod-cutting was graced by a number of stakeholders including the Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, the Anglican Bishop of Accra, Rt. Rev. Dr. Daniel Sylvanus Mensah, the National Insurance Commissioner, Mr. Justice Ofori, GES Director Accra Metro, Mr. Stephen Abamfo, and the Dean, Management and Teachers of Bishop Mixed JHS.