Ghanaians can enjoy a nutritious new dairy drink after Voltic (GH) Limited, a subsidiary of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), launched Hollandia Choco Malt Drink in 200ml and 300ml packs.

Hollandia Choco Malt Drink is a satisfying and functional 3-in-1 beverage that provides all the goodness of milk, rich chocolate, and energy-giving malt in a ready-to-drink format for consumers.

It eliminates the inconvenience of preparing chocolate-based beverages and comes in handy pack sizes which contain an adequate quantity for individual consumption, as well as fitting into the lifestyle of both youth and adults.

“People everywhere want new beverages and experiences throughout their day and, as the largest franchised bottler of The Coca-Cola Company in Africa, CCBA is innovating to give people more of what they want while actively encouraging informed choices and balanced lifestyles,” said Voltic Managing Director, Flora Jika.

“In some cases, that means adding vitamins and minerals or rethinking our recipes to reduce sugar while keeping the great tastes people love. In others, it means finding more sophisticated, exciting flavours.”

“Across the markets we serve, CCBA is also focused on different beverages like tea, coffee, value-added dairy, juices, traditional drinks, sparkling water and hard seltzers — to name just a few,” said Jika.

“Hollandia Choco Malt Drink adds to our growing range of beverages for every taste.”

“It is because of the support from the communities and the government that we have been able to create local sourcing opportunities through the production of our products in Ghana. We have also been able to create inclusive growth opportunities for all, a cause CCBA is committed to,” Jika said.

The event at the company’s Akwadum plant was attended by Sub Chief of Nsawam Adoagyiri, Abakomahene Odiatuo Katakyie Afrifa, Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Hon. Michael Okyere Baafi, Assembly Member of Mmofra Nfadwene, Hon. Alfred Aquaye Jnr, CEO of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Seth Twum-Akwaboah and Assistant Chief Director of Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipal Assembly, Godwin Fiamo Wedu.

Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Baafi said Voltic (GH) Limited had contributed to the development of Ghana over years and changed the beverage sector with continuous innovations.

“Ghana’s policy of innovation has come to stay and that is why the Ministry of Trade and Industry is proud to endorse the Hollandia Choco Malt Drink. We assure Voltic that the ministry is committed to helping the business reach its highest level of success,” said the deputy minister.