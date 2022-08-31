The Minority in Parliament has reiterated its call on the government to expedite work on the reconstruction of the La General Hospital.

During a visit to the site, the Ranking Member on the Health Committee of Parliament, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, assured of the minority’s resolve to push for the health centre to be completed.

The health facility was demolished in March 2020 for redevelopment due to the dilapidated nature of the structures.

Two years on, work is yet to commence on the site, despite several assurances from the government.

“If we have to come here 100 times [before the facility is completed], we will come here. Getting the job done is our target, and we will continue to come here until this contract is fully executed.”

“We are telling the Minister [of Health] that we are religiously following his lies, and we are telling him that nothing is being done here contrary to the impression he created to the people of this country on the 14th of March 2022,” Mr. Akandoh said.

About the project

The project is being financed by a credit facility from Standard Chartered Bank of the United Kingdom, with an export credit guarantee from Sinosure of the People’s Republic of China, to the tune of €68 million with an insurance cover of €3,860,349.18.

The project will be undertaken by a Chinese company, Poly Changda.

Upon completion, it will be transformed into a 160-bed facility and will be fitted with an outpatient department; inpatient wards; maternity and neonatal services; surgical unit with four theatres; accident and emergency department; public health department; pharmacy unit; laboratory; administration; imaging area, with CT Scan, X-ray room, ultrasound, fluoroscopy, mammography units; physiotherapy unit; and a mortuary.

The facility, which was formerly known as the La Polyclinic, was established in the early 1960s.

It mainly serves residents of La, Osu, Teshie, Nungua and its surrounding areas with their healthcare needs.