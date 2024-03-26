The Municipal Chief Executive of the La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly, Solomon Kotey Nikoi, has shared positive expectations for the opening of the La General Hospital’s Outpatient Department (O.P.D) to the public by the end of 2024.

Assuring the public, the MCE highlighted the government’s dedication to ensuring prompt disbursement of funds to contractors to facilitate the progress and timely completion of the project.

During his recent State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, President Akufo-Addo disclosed the government’s attainment of alternative funding for the reconstruction of the La General Hospital project.

In an interview with Citi News, Solomon Kotey Nikoi stressed the significance of completing the project promptly to grant residents of La access to quality healthcare services.

“We are very glad to announce that now the construction of the La General Hospital has begun. We have been there on a few occasions to do site visits and the speed at which the construction is moving is something very good and per their working schedule, by the close of this year, the OPD will be ready for operations.

“So we are very happy but for now, I don’t want to commit myself but what I can say is by the close of the year, we will have the OPD in full operation.”

