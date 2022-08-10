The Executive Councils of the Senior Staff Association of the Universities of Ghana, Ghana Association of University Administrators, and the Tertiary Education Workers Union of Ghana, have declared an indefinite strike against the Management of the University of Development Studies, Tamale.

The Executive Councils of the three unions served the notice in a statement.

According to the unions, their members among other things have not been paid their July 2022 salaries and have been migrated onto the Controller and Accountant General’s Mechanized payroll without prior communication from the management of the university.

“We wish to inform all our cherished and loyal Members of the University for Development Studies, Tamale, of our immediate declaration of an indefinite industrial strike against management of our institution, with effect from today, August 10, 2022.”

The unions gave the following reasons for the industrial action;

1. Failure to pay July 2022, Salaries of Staff on time without any communication to staff which is the best Managerial practice of true and fair Leadership.

2. Failure to widely engage all the relevant Stakeholders (Unions) in what is believed and considered to be an ambush Migration of the Salaries of Staff to the Controller and Accountant General Mechanized Payroll system without any agreed document (MOU) from Controller as agreed in previous engagements.

3. The persistent disregard for prudent administrative procedures that naturally affects unity, transparency, and a peaceful institutional environment to propel the attainment of the UDS Vision and Mission, staff welfare, and Institutional wellbeing.

4. The penchant of leadership for disrespect and apparent dislike and disinterest in working with Labour Unions to drive the developmental agenda of our Institution, and many more administrative and academic practices that put UDS at a very high-risk position.

The Executive councils of the three unions directed all members to immediately withdraw ‘completely’’ all services until further notice.