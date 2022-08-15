The University of Ghana Council has recommended the removal of the Hall Master and Senior Tutor of Commonwealth Hall after the violence at Mensah Sarbah Hall.

The Council also recommended that Commonwealth Hall be surcharged with the cost of damages to property in the vicinity of Mensah Sarbah Hall.

A bust of John Mensah Sarbah, situated outside the Mensah Sarbah Hall, was stolen during the clash on August 5.

The SRC Union Building sign board and newly renovated SRC notice board were also destroyed after the Commonwealth, Mensah Sarbah Hall clash.

In a statement, it recommended that the management of the two halls be held accountable “for their actions and inaction for the persistent riots.”

“The Hall Master and Senior Tutor of Commonwealth Hall have not exhibited sufficient willingness and ability to hold students of the hall accountable for their actions in the recent violent clashes.”

In addition, students who are offered places in halls of residence are also to be made to sign undertakings to be of good behaviour.

The Junior Common Room (JCR) Presidents of Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah Halls should also be referred to the Disciplinary Committee, according to the Council.

The Council said the school’s management is in the process of implementing the decisions of the Council and is providing assistance to the Ghana Police Service in their investigations to identify the perpetrators.

“The Police are assisting management to ensure that the implementation of these actions do not lead to further rioting, and there is, therefore, a presence of police officers on the University’s Legon campus.”

