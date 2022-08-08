Minister for Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and former Minister for Education, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, have been awarded at the 2022 Ghana Women of the Year Honours held on August 7 at Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, Accra.

The two, were among 13 women, recognized for their contribution to national development in various sectors and industries.

In her acceptance speech for the ‘Excellence in Governance’ award, Ursula, who is also the Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West constituency, encouraged women to venture into politics and aspire for leadership positions in society.

She pledged her commitment to continue supporting young women through her ministry’s Girls In ICT programme, which is intended to bridge the gender gap in the field of technology.

The Ghana Women of the Year Honours is an initiative that unveils and celebrates both indigenous Ghanaian and diaspora women who are making a great impact in society.

Below is the list of honourees:

• Corporate Personality – Abena Amoah

• Excellence in Business – Esther Cobbah

• Humanitarian of the Year – Otiko Afisah Djaba

• Excellence in Public Service – Alice A. Ofori-Atta

• Excellence in Health – Prof Dr. Lorna Renner

• Excellence in Education – Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

• Excellence in Media – Oheneyere Gifty Anti

• Lifetime Achievement – Gifty Affenyi Dadzie

• Excellence in Governance – Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

• Young Star – Gyakie

• Excellence in Music – Ohemaa Mercy

• Fashion Force – Aisha Ayensu

• Excellence in Technology – Regina Honu

For the past six years, the platform has showcased the untapped potential of womanhood and the outstanding exhibits of the empowered woman in various fields of endeavour.

Honourees are selected by a board of achievers, who use clear and objective criteria in ensuring that the final list comprises the most deserving women in various fields.

The event was sponsored by UNFPA, Veuve Cliquot, Standard Chartered Bank, Access Bank, CBG, Ghandour Cosmetics, Verna, SIGA, Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast Accra.

Media partners were Citi FM, Citi TV, Ghana Weekend, B&FT, Ameyaw Debrah and Ytainment.