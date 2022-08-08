The Alavanyo Youth Association is assuring security agencies and the people of Nkonya in the Biakoye District of the Oti Region of their readiness and availability to be part of any investigations to unravel the perpetrators of the killing of an NPP polling station manager.

On Monday, August 1, 2022, Police in Oti Region reported the murder of one Brempong Daniel, who was allegedly shot dead by unknown assailants on his way to the farm in Nkonya.

Although the assailants are yet to be identified, some youth of Nkonya had been accused of firing shots into Alavanyo Deme, Agorme township in the name of reprisal attacks.

In a press release by the Alavanyo Youth Association, the association is “calling on the youth, chiefs and people of Nkonya to exercise restraint, and speak to their youth and view the incident purely as a crime and not a rekindle of any inter-ethnic conflict”.

The press release further stated that, “the youth of Alavanyo have been doing everything in our capacity as youth and future leaders to speak to our colleagues to embrace everlasting peace and are putting in place plans to meet the leadership of Alavanyo and Nkonya Youth for Peace to recommence the community visitations we used to embark on and have some fun activities before this unfortunate incident”.

According to the Youth of Alavanyo, they “are not ready for any activities that will bring retrogression and make us move in the reversed gear to jeopardize the peace we are enjoying”.

“We have never looked forward to any breach in the peace we have been enjoying in the recent past, which is reviving farming and other economic activities in both areas”, the statement continued.

Meanwhile, police have started investigations to arrest the perpetrators.