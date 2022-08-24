The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has expressed its commitment of following the road map agreed upon with the Yilo and Manya Krobo traditional authorities.

The ECG on Friday, August 19, 2022, restored power to the two municipalities after it cut them off for over 3 weeks over a protracted impasse between ECG and the Krobo people following the introduction of a prepaid metering system in the Krobo Enclave.

The two districts had been without power since July 27 amid a dispute over the installation of prepaid meters.

The impasse was resolved at a stakeholder meeting in Accra on Thursday, August 11, 2022, by the management of the ECG, the traditional leaders of both areas, the Regional Minister, and the National Security Ministry.

The ECG in a statement signed by the Managing Director of ECG, Samuel Dubik Mahama thanked all stakeholders, “especially the Ministers of Energy and the National Security, Members of Parliament for Yilo and Lower Manya Krobo municipalities, traditional leaders, heads of religious bodies, and opinion leaders for their significant roles in bringing finality to the ECG/Yilo Krobo and Lower Manya Krobo impasse.”

The Electricity Company further expressed its resolve to follow through with the roadmap “as agreed and published by the Ministry of National Security.”

It is hopeful that all stakeholders will play their respective roles to the letter, to ensure a congenial working environment and lasting peace in the Yilo Krobo and Lower Manya Krobo municipalities.

“We admit it will not be easy due to misinformation amongst our customers in Yilo Krobo and Manya Krobo enclave but we will entreat everyone to remain calm and assist ECG to serve you better. Once again, we are grateful to all stakeholders for helping us to resolve the impasse,” it added.

Communities in the Lower Manya and Yilo Krobo Municipalities were off the national grid for three weeks following an alleged exchange of gunshots between the military and some residents at Nuaso.

There were tensions between the residents and the ECG in recent times over the installation of prepaid metres in the last few weeks.