The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) says its decision to recruit Senior High School graduates to assist in Community Health-based Planning Services (CHPS) compounds is not to create competition with skilled professionals.

The YEA announced that five thousand senior high school graduates will at the end of this month be employed to assist with basic health care delivery such as recording medical history of patients at CHPS compounds located in rural communities.

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association has described the move as disturbing and is opposed to the idea as it maintains that only skilled professionals should be engaged.

Speaking to Citi News, the Head of Corporate Affairs at the YEA, Emmanuel Kwasi Afriyie said the Ghana Health service has given its consent and there is no cause for alarm.

“There is no competition between the community health nurses and the professional nurses. We acknowledged the conflict between them but this a World Health Organization (WHO) program approved by the African Union and the Ministry of Health to augment healthcare delivery in preventive primary care in the remote areas short of medical personnel. So it stop gap measure that will create employment for them.”