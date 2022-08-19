Management of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has indicated that the contracts of beneficiaries of its Community Protection Assistants (CPAs) Module will be terminated by the close of this month.

According to the management, the beneficiaries’ service of engagement with the Agency officially ends on 31st August 2022.

Speaking to Citi News, Head of Corporate Affairs at YEA, Emmmanuel Kwasi Afriyie, noted that the period of engagement, which is two years, has elapsed hence the decision.

Mr. Afriyie further added that the management of the agency is evaluating all programmes and would advertise new ones that would be rolled out in the ensuing months.

“Their service of engagement is expected to end by the end of 31st of this month, and we are expecting that by the end of this month they would vacate their post, so we will pay all beneficiaries up to the end of this month.”

“If you look at any of the engagement letters we gave to them two years ago, and if you look at the agency’s Act, the Act says we should engage the beneficiary for two years. If after two years we have to work with them again, then there have to be new arrangements to re-engage them all together again.”

“The long and short of it all is that, their two years have officially ended, as was written in their letters of engagement. We are evaluating the current programmes that we run and if the governing board approves for the programme to run again which I think will be done in the next few weeks or months we will open up the portal again for new applications,” he affirmed.