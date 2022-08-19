Management of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has suspended hall week and SRC week celebrations indefinitely.

This follows a violent clash between some members of the University Hall (Katanga) and Unity Hall (Conti) on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Although management has set up a committee to look into the disturbance, it has also banned temporarily the massing up of students of any kind.

A statement issued by management said random security checks of persons and vehicles entering the university campus will be conducted immediately.

“The Executive Committee also decided that with immediate effect, hall week and SRC Week celebrations are suspended immediately, massing up of students leading up to ‘morale’ activities and procession is suspended indefinitely. Random security checks of persons and vehicles entering and exiting the university campus are to be carried out,” the statement added.

The clash ensued when students of Unity Hall refused to allow students of University Hall to use a route in front of their Hall for a procession.

The disturbances, which started around 5 pm on Thursday, led to some school and private properties, particularly in front of the unity hall, being vandalized.

According to the statement, the transport department of the university has been directed to take custody of all the vehicles that were vandalised during the disturbances and make appropriate recommendations for repairs.

The clash at KNUST comes as hall rivalries have received scrutiny in the wake of the violence at Mensah Sarbah Hall.

Students of Mensah Sarbah Hall clashed with students from Commonwealth Hall at the University of Ghana about two weeks ago.

Click here to read the statement from KNUST