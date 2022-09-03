The police crackdown on illegal miners in the Western Region has continued, with the arrest of nine more persons on Friday morning.

The suspects comprise three Chinese and six Ghanaians.

Police have also retrieved three excavators and three pump action guns.

Recently, police arrested five Chinese nationals in connection with the two missing excavators in Ellembelle in the Western Region.

A statement by the police revealed that the five suspects were picked up during a special operation undertaken on the night of September 7, 2022.

Before that, police also arrested the District Chief Executive of Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh, and three others for alleged obstruction in the attempt to find the two missing excavators.

One of the missing excavators was also found.

The DCE had accused the police of being involved in the disappearance of the excavators.