The Police have arrested five Chinese nationals in connection with the missing excavators in Ellembelle in the Western Region.

A statement by the police revealed that the five suspects were picked up during a special operation undertaken on the night of September 7, 2022.

This follows the retrieval of one of the excavators and the arrest of five other people, including the District Chief Executive of Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh.

He is expected to appear before the Takoradi Habour Circuit court later today.

Mr. Bonzoh has been charged with five counts.

The charges he has been slapped with are assault, conspiracy to assault, resisting arrest and two others.

He was granted bail on Wednesday. His other four accomplices also arrested were however not granted bail.

Below is the full statement from the police on the arrest of the five Chinese nationals:

POLICE UPDATE ON THE ARREST OF FIVE CHINESE SUSPECTS IN CONNECTION WITH THE ELLEMBELLE EXCAVATORS

As part of ongoing investigation into the Ellembelle excavators, the Police have arrested five Chinese suspects for their involvement in the case.

An intelligence-led operation through the night of 7th September till the dawn of 8th September, 2022 led to the arrest of Shi zhong Qix, Wei Lin Xi, Huang Qian Xi, Li Jian Wen and Huang Qian Sheng, at their hideout at Asiama, in the Ellembe District of the Western Region.

The Ghana Immigration Service has been contacted for details of their immigration status and their Ghanaian sponsors to assist with the investigation.

As investigation continues, we would like assure the public that all other accomplices, both Ghanaian and foreigners will be arrested and brought to face justice.

Meanwhile the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ellembelle, Mr. Kwasi Bonzo has been granted police enquiry bail.

We would like to commend the Regional and all the teams involved in the operations for their continues selflessness and patriotism.