Some labourers at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) on Thursday protested over their unpaid salaries.

The workers who keep the Central Business District clean gathered at the premises of the AMA to agitate.

They brought with them a bottle of schnapps and eggs to invoke curses on the authorities for the delay in payment.

According to the workers, they earn as little as GH¢200 a month, but the Assembly hasn’t paid them for almost a year now.

Numbering about 120, the workers said life has been unbearable due to the Assembly’s failure to honour its side of the bargain.

“It is not as though we receive huge salaries. We are paid just GH¢200 per month. I have lost my husband and that is why I resorted to this work to cater for the family. How do they expect us to survive? Must we steal to survive or probably engage in prostitution?’ one of the frustrated workers said.

The workers were later called into a meeting by the Accra Mayor, Elizabeth Sackey where they were assured of payment in the coming weeks.