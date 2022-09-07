Chelsea Football Club, have sacked head coach, Thomas Tuchel, six games into the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

The decision comes just three months after Todd Boehly completed his takeover of the club.

Chelsea lost 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League group stages on Tuesday night in his 100th game in charge of the club since he took over in January 2021.

The Blue sit in sixth place on the league log with 10 points following a poor start to the season.

On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here. As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition. Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach. There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made.

The club’s coaching staff will take charge of the team until a replacement for Thomas Tuchel is found.

