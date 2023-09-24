Hello and welcome to the live updates of today’s games in the English Premier League brought to you by Citi Sports and our partners, talkSport Live.

This afternoon, we have three 1pm games with the game between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur the match for our live commentary on Citi 97.3mhz.

The game:

Arsenal vs Spurs: Arsenal took the lead through a deflected strike after a fine strike by Saka. The persistence of Spurs paid off as Son Heung-min scoring the equalizer for Ange’s side.

Bukayo Saka puts Arsenal in front from the spot.

Son Heung-min claps back and Spurs are back in the game once more. 2-2.

After a pulsating 90 minutes, Arsenal and Spurs share the spoils at the Emirates.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Chelsea and Aston Villa head to the break with no goals on the cards. Both sides came real close to scoring the opener but it is goalless at the Bridge.

Malo Gusto has been sent for a bad tackle and Chelsea are down to 10 men.

Ollie Watkins scores to give Aston Villa the lead. The game ends 1-0 in favour of Aston Villa.

Liverpool vs West Ham: Liverpool took the lead through Salah. He won the penalty and calmly slotted home for The Reds but Jarred Bowen before half time clapped back to give West Ham a deserved draw.

Darwin Nunez capitalizes on some poor defending scores a fine goal to give Liverpool the lead.

Jota gets his name on the scoresheet too, Liverpool lead 3-1 against West Ham.

Liverpool grabs maximum points.

Kick off:

Arsenal vs Spurs: The game is underway at the Emirates.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa: We are up and running at Stamford.

Liverpool vs West Ham: Anfield rocking as usual.

What the managers said:

Arsenal vs Spurs: Ange says he is hyped for his first North London derby whereas Mikel Arteta says he knows his fans are behind him and the team. Arteta also admits that the dynamics of every derby game is different and he expects a motivated Tottenham Hotspur side.

The lineups:

Arsenal vs Spurs: Mikel Arteta drops Kai Havertz once again and Ange Postecoglou also benches Brazilian striker, Richarlison for Brenan Johnson.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa: When you go to Stamford Bridge too, Moises Caicedo makes a return to the Chelsea starting XI. Unai Emery names a powerful attack with Zaniolo, Diaby and Ollie Watkins starting.

Liverpool vs West Ham: Mohammed Kudus would have to wait a little longer for his first Premier League start while Darwin Nunez is favoured to start for Jurgen Klopp’s side at Anfield.

More to follow…