Relief is gradually coming to the residents of Kenyasi and Hwidiem in the Ahafo Region following the commencement of the construction of the 8.2 kilometer road that link the two communities.

For years, residents of Kenyasi and Hwidiem have had to battle with dust and mud because of the deplorable nature of their roads.

Many residents in Kenyasi and Hwidiem in the Ahafo Region have been diagnosed with upper respiratory tract infections because in most instances they inhale dust from the untarred roads in the communities.

There were several agitations from Chiefs and residents of the area urging the government to ensure the road is constructed.

Newmont Ghana as part of its support for the area is funding the construction of the 8.2-kilometer Kenyasi – Hwidiem road at a cost of GH¢71 million, and it is being executed by Kofi Job Company Limited.

The construction work is expected to be completed in 18 months.

Kofi Kankam, Project Engineer for Kenyasi-Hwidiem road in an interview with Citi News noted that, “This area falls within a swampy area, so we have to dig a fill with gravel to strengthen the base. We are done, have completed 1.2 kilometers of the 8.2-kilometer stretch and have begun putting on the asphalt.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Chamber of Mines, Dr. Sulemanu Koney, who inspected the ongoing construction works as part of his working visit to the Ahafo Region with Journalists for Business Advocacy, commended Newmont Ghana for funding the project.

“I think it is a good project, it is good that Newmont found it fitting to invest so much money into lifting the face of its host community. Looking around, you can see a lot of dirt, you can imagine the mud that will be created when it rains. There are businesses operating in the enclave, and it is proper that businesses have conducive environment to do their work. That is why I am elated for the step taken by Newmont.”

Richard Odoom, a resident of Kenyasi expressed his joy with the ongoing construction works.

“For years we have had to battle dust. Many had upper respiratory infections. We are very happy that Newmont is funding the construction of this road project.”

Agnes Nsiah, a trader at Kenyasi also said, “I am excited because we have gone through a lot. By the time you get to the house, you will be dirty because of the dust. We also had frequent catarrh because of the dust.”