Delta Air Line in partnership with Global Citizen joined artists, world leaders, corporations, philanthropists and individuals at the Global Citizen Festival in Accra over the weekend to take action against social issues like climate change, poverty, and inequality. The event was held at the Black Star Square and marked the 65th anniversary of Ghana’s independence and the 20th anniversary of the African Union. It is the first of its kind in the capital of Ghana, Accra.

“Air travel has the power to build connections”, Jimmy Eichelgruen, the Sales Director for Delta and head of Commercial activities for Africa, Middle East and Indian Sub-Continent revealed in a statement during the event. He added that, “At Delta, we believe in a future for aviation where you never have to choose between seeing the world and saving it; that is why we are taking action across our business”.

In a supporting statement by Ms. Eloina Baddoo, the Delta Sales Manager in Ghana, she said, “Our mission is to make meaningful changes towards a more sustainable future and ensure the miracle of flight remains accessible for generations to come”. She added Delta remains dedicated to accelerating the availability of sustainable aviation fuels to driving innovation for the aircraft of the future.

The focus of the 2022 Global Citizen Festival was to eliminate poverty and catalyse more equitable development for young people. It was a delirious time to celebrate African talent with appearances and performances broadcast worldwide, as well as shine a light on the work of African activists. Artists gracing the occasion were Usher, SZA, Stormzy, Gyakie, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and TEMS. Oxlade, Tiwa Savage and Pheelz made surprise guest appearances from Nigeria. The event concurrently took place on the Great Lawn in Central Park, New York City, USA.

Delta, which has proudly served Ghana for almost 16 years extended invitations to colleagues in the industry, customers, and the media to join them in taking action against poverty and inequality against girls.

Delta supports women and girls through its long-standing partnership with Breast Care International (BCI), an organisation that informs women about breast cancer issues and facilitates screening activities in several rural communities across the country.

Since its inception in December 2006, Delta continues to operate daily nonstop service from Accra to New York JFK. The Airline has extensive onward connectivity at JFK for customers travelling on our Ghana flights. Apart from Ghana, they operate nonstop service from 3 other destinations in Africa namely Nigeria, Senegal and South Africa.