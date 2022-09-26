The Public Utility Regulatory Commission (PURC) says it has resolved 1,036 out of the 1,064 customer complaints received in the Western Region against the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Ghana Water Company between the period of January to August 2022.

Speaking to Citi News on the sidelines of PURC’s Customer Service Clinic in Takoradi, the Western Regional Manager of PURC, Jonathan Akwetey, said through its commitment to addressing customer concerns against the utility service providers, the PURC also secured compensation for some customers.

“The breakdown is that ECG received a total of 966 complaints, and then they were able to resolve 958. Ghana Water received 75 of such complaints, and then they were able to resolve 72 of the complaints”.

He said when such complaints are brought, investigations are carried out “to convince ourselves that what the customer is complaining about is true, and then we resolve them. Under the period, compensation to customers who suffered damages to their equipment, we can talk of TV set, we can talk of fridges, we can talk of microwaves and what have you. During the period, two TV sets were replaced for a customer which were about 45 inches and there was one big washing machine that was repaired for a customer. There was also one flat screen TV repaired for the customer”.

The Western Regional Manager of the PURC, Jonathan Akwetey, however, shed light on complaints filed against customers by utility providers.

“Now the LI 2413 also allows the utility service providers to lodge complaints against defaulting customers. So in the period under review, the commission received 23 of such complaints, and then we were able to resolve six of them. The rest are pending because of the technical nature because they are issues bordering on billing, and we need to carry a thorough investigation into those allegations of default or non-payment. So those complaints are pending and in due course, we will be able to resolve those ones,” he added.

While urging the consuming public to be responsible customers of the utilities, Mr. Akwetey also urged the public not to hesitate to go to the PURC offices with their concerns.