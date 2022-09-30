The Eastern Regional Police Command has taken over investigations into the arrest of the suspected illegal miners and shooting incidents which occurred yesterday at Asaman Tamfoe in the Atewa East District of the Eastern Region.

A team from the Eastern Regional Police Command led by the Regional Police Commander DCOP Anderson Fosu-Ackah this morning visited the Asaman Tamfoe Community to engage the traditional leadership and youth of the community where the community was assured of a thorough Police Investigations into the arrest and shootings.

16 out of the total 24 suspects who were arrested in the operation yesterday were brought to the High Court in Koforidua, but the court did not sit today.

The suspects have since been moved to the Eastern Regional Command.

Meanwhile, the lawyers of the accused persons are still working around the clock to secure police inquiry bail for their clients.