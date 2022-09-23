There was a massive manifestation of the Spirit of God at the Apostolic Church-Ghana, Abeka Central Auditorium in Accra last Sunday when gospel artiste, Francis Amo ministered at the 2022 edition of Living Sacrifice.

Francis Amo electrified the atmosphere with praise and worship songs and kept the charged crowd on their feet for more than an hour.

He described the event as a “September to remember” and gave the patrons of the event an experience of a lifetime in the presence of God.

After the performance, another guest artiste, Omari Kissi Jnr, thrilled patrons of the 4th edition of Living Sacrifice 2022.

Host of Living Sacrifice, Eric Faya Praiz (Eric Adzrolo) also lighted up the event with his powerful ministration.

There were also ministrations from other guest artistes such as Gideon Hammond, Mosax (Nigeria) and Lucille Osom.

Living Sacrifice, held every September, is organised by Eric Faya Praiz Ministries.