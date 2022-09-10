The Small Scale Miners Association says Chinese national, Aisha Huang took advantage of the weak leadership system of the country to return to her illegal mining activities.

Aisha Huang, the ‘galamsey queen’ who was deported in 2018 was re-arrested in Ghana for engaging in illegal mining and slapped with two charges: mining without licence, engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a valid licence.

Spokesperson of the Small Scale Miners Association, Francis Opoku reacting to the matter on the Citi TV’s news analysis programme, The Big Issue said:

“Aisha Huang is a powerful person in the country. We have allowed her to be powerful because she knew the key to get to leadership to have her way. So she took advantage of our weak system – the fact our politicians and leadership are so vulnerable and easily grease their palm and get your way. It is not only her.”

Aisha Huang’s deportation was criticised as many felt she should have been prosecuted instead.

Reports indicate that she returned to Ghana from a neighbouring country through a land border.

She also has a Ghana Card with the name, Huang En.

The Attorney General plans to initiate prosecution against the suspect.

“Most of the Chinese have this mindset that Ghanaians put their selfish interest ahead of patriotic interest. So that’s how she took advantage of this and adopted that stately to get away with those supposed to enforce the law”, Francis Opoku added.

The Media Coalition against Galamsey for instance is calling for the prosecution of persons who assisted Aisha Huang, to return to the country.

The Convener of the Coalition, Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey, believes that political and non-political figures are likely to be complicit in her return and subsequent engagement in illegal mining.

Dr. Ashigbey believes a detailed probe into the matter is critical to the fight against illegal mining.

“Aisha Huang is not coming alone. There are very powerful people who will be aiding her to come, and it is important that we find out the people behind her return.”