The Ghana Health Service says it has directed heads of health facilities in all regions to work towards the establishment of clinics designated for health workers.

The Director General of the Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye posits that it is crucial to have a healthy workforce in order to be able to withstand health crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the launch of a National Health Promotion Strategy in Accra, Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye said the government would see to the realization of the initiative.

“Ante-natal care improved from 70% in 2021 to 84% in 2022. Effective health planning will not yield immediate dividends if we do not take care of the health workforce that delivers this service. We are establishing a staff care at the regional hospitals where all health workers will go. All health workers must ensure their insurance is active, so we can take care of their needs.”

“The staff clinic will enable nurses to have easy access to quality healthcare when they’re sick. It has been a major concern for healthcare workers that their health has not been prioritised this initiative will solve that problem” he stated

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, the Director General of the Ghana Health Service assured graduate health service personnel who are yet to be posted to exercise some patience as the Ghana Service is in continuous process of recruiting personnel.

He maintained that the service is putting measures in place to make remote areas, particularly in regions that have low staff, attractive for newly recruited staff.