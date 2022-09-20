The Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly has issued a two-week ultimatum to residents of the area without building permits to regularize their documents.

The assembly says the loss of revenue as a result of unlawful structures has deprived the Teshie community of adequate infrastructural developments.

Speaking to journalists on the new revenue mobilization measure, the MCE for Ledzokuku, Mordecai Quarshie, urged residents to take advantage of the window to avoid the demolition of their structures.

“Remember that buildings that don’t have permits are not supposed to exist, so there are a number of options available to the assembly to take in order to ensure that this campaign is taken very seriously by everybody.”

“Those who default after the two-week window, when we move into development control, we can evict them even when they live in their own house,” Mr. Quarshie said.

He explained that this is because “the assembly has no way of ensuring that that house is safe for human habitation.”

“For buildings that are going through development, we can stop the development work. For buildings that are in the wrong places, we can actually remove the building from there,” he added.