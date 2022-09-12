The United Kingdom (UK) branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has indicated its readiness to support the party to achieve the agenda of breaking the eight.

The branch believes the party must be given another term to continue with its good works.

Speaking to the media, after the commemoration of the branch’s 30th anniversary at La Royale Banqueting Suites 819-821 High Rd, in London, the Director of Communication for the branch, Kwaku Bimpeh noted that the key target ahead of the party is to break the 8, which must be achieved.

“Our main goal to is break the eight. The party has put in place robust policies to ensure that Ghana develops. There may be challenges to fulfilling some of these promises and achieve the goals in a short term but hopefully, in the long term, these policies will transform the country significantly. We should capitalise on the current challenges facing the country and the world at large to judge the performance of the NPP. It is evident that the party is delivering on its promise despite the difficulties.”

Mr. Bimpeh also added that the commemoration of the 30th anniversary was also to raise funds for an office space.

“We also raised funds for the establishment of a hall or office for our meetings and other activities”.

Chairman of the NPP UK Branch, Kingsley Adumattah Agyapong delivered a speech at the function pay homage to the leaders who formed the NPP and party’s branch in the UK.

The event was graced by some of the party’ current National Executives from Ghana such as General Secretary, Justin Kodua and the National Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye, past Chairpersons of the UK Branch,Ghana High Commissioner to UK, Papa Owusu Ankomah and other Extended Diaspora Branch Executives, Ministers.

