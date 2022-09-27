Police have commenced investigations into the circumstances of the drowning of a police officer at Sefwi Amoaya in the Sefwi Bodi District of the Western North Region on September 27, 2022.

Police have said a preliminary report indicates that the deceased Police Corporal was part of a police team on anti-Illegal mining operation duty around the River Sui when he drowned.

“Whilst investigations continue, the Police Administration wishes to express its deepest condolences to the bereaved family, colleagues and the Service as a whole,” police said in a statement.