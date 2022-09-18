This year’s Kundum festival of the chiefs and people of Lower and Upper Axim Traditional Councils has received a cash donation of GH¢10,000 and assorted drinks from Quantum Terminals PLC.

The Kundum festival is celebrated by the Ahanta and Nzema people of the Western Region to give thanks to the gods for the abundance of food at the end of the harvest period.

Presenting the cash and assorted drinks at the grand durbar of the Kundum festival in Axim, the Terminal Manager at Quantum, Micheal Bantey emphasized the significance of the Kundum festival to the people, hence Quantum’s decision to be part of the memorable occasion.

“We at Quantum are now citizens of the Nzemaland and cherish the rich culture of the people. We are therefore proud to partner and support the traditional council in the celebration of the festival as well as future events to bring development in the area,” he said.

The Axim Kundum Festival Planning Committee Chairman, Nana Nkwantabisa while receiving the drinks and cash donation from Quantum expressed the appreciation of the chiefs and people to Quantum for the sponsorship package. He was hopeful that the generous gesture by Quantum will mark the beginning of a lasting and cordial relationship between the company and Nzema’s.

Meanwhile, as part of its Education Improvement Programme for the catchment communities, Quantum Terminal has organized a free mock examination for all candidates in the Atuabo circuit to prepare them for the upcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination, BECE, slated for October 2022. In all, 300 students from 10 schools, comprising both private and public schools within the Atuabo circuit sat for the mock exam at the Eikwe and Atuabo centres. Quantum as part of the arrangement also motivated teachers to supervise the exams and mark the papers.

The Corporate Social Responsibility Coordinator at Quantum, Vincent Amihere, charged the students to take the mock exam seriously to enable them pass well in the main BECE exam in order to become beneficiaries of the free Senior High School Programme.

Quantum which operates a terminal at Anokyi in the Ellembelle District will also be providing feeding support during the BECE, distribution of mathematical sets and transportation to and from the exam centre for all candidates.

The Quantum free mock and exam support began in 2018 as a means to give the students exposure and the confidence needed during the BECE exam.