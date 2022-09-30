Radiant Creative Studio (RCS) has been officially launched to shift the advertising paradigm in the country and beyond.

RCS was established by Suzanne Adjei Mensah who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Ransford Alexander Slater with a team of young talented creatives from all facets including Public Relations professionals and marketers with impeccable work ethics.

Speaking at a short ceremony to officially unveil the company in Accra on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, the co-founder and CEO, Ms. Adjei Mensah said the creation of RCS began with the desire to “put our skills to work.”

Then they saw a problem with the country’s advertising sector, which was the placement of little to no attention on the quality of advertising concept and production and how it affects businesses, organisations and in the long run the country’s economy.

Driven by the need to fix the problem and shift the advertising paradigm in the country, Ms. Adjei Mensah and Mr. Alexander Slater put together a strong team of talented young creatives with impeccable work ethics and radical thinking to create ads that beautify and eulogise communications.

“We want to reinvent strategies unheard of that connect businesses, organisations and individuals to the world. And the world to us in just a go…from Brand Consultancy Web Design, Brand building and management, Product Innovation and Strategy, Marketing and Advertising, Communication and Creative Solutions We have come to shift the advertising paradigm in country,” Ms. Adjei Mensah stated.

With over 5 years of training under our belt, and over 3 years of experience, we’ve invented and reinvented the way that companies create relationships with the public. We have ties with influential blogs and a team that’s worked in a broad facet of public relations. From digital, and social media marketing and magazine collaboration to print space, we’re here to shine a light on your growth and success. Our friends in the media will soon become your friends in the media, and together, we’ll share the message of your company. We will do the talking while you focus on your business,” she added.

On his part, Mr. Alexander Slater said RCS‘s vision is to become the leading marketing and advertising company in Ghana and be the centre house where “we connect businesses and organisations to the world and the world to us.”

“At Radiant Creative Studios, we believe in inclusivity, so, we tailor all our services to every business especially startups to make them global brands,” he added.