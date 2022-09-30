The Ghana Armed Forces has refuted reports that some soldiers are providing security for mining firms in forest reserves.

“GAF wishes to state categorically that there are no military personnel deployed for such activities and no Soldier is providing security for any mining company in any forest reserve in any part of the country,” it said in a statement.

The army claims there was a misleading report in a documentary aired on Joy News making the claims.

“In a video with some recycled content of past unsubstantiated allegations which have since gone viral, Mentiahene of Bekwai, Nana Kusi Frempong Kotobre, alleges that military personnel are providing security for an illegal mining firm operating in the Kobro Forest in Amansie Central.”

The army also noted that some people had been picked up some persons US military-pattern camouflage uniforms working for a private security firm.

According to it, the people had been contracted by a registered small-scale mining company named ‘Elvis and Co Mining Ltd’.

“These private security guards should not be misconstrued as GAF personnel because their camouflage pattern uniforms are even totally distinct from GAF.”

The army also said it has picked up several impersonators in recent times and handed them over to the Police for prosecution.

Amid the renewed attention on illegal mining, the army said it would remain resloute in the fight against illegal mining.

“Accordingly, GAF has revamped Operation Halt II in order to intensify its surgical operations to curb the destruction of the forest reserves and pollution of the river bodies.”