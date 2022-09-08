The Asokore Mampong District Court has for the second time refused bail to a student and an alumnus standing trial in connection with disturbances at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

This was after the prosecution prayed the court to remand the accused persons for an additional week to allow police more time to investigate the matter.

The prosecution substituted the charge sheet and reviewed the charges from an initial four to fifteen counts.

There were also additional names of suspects who are being pursued by the police in connection with the incident.

The prosecution maintains the matter was of national interest and police needed time to further investigate the matter.

Lawyers for the accused persons also argued the accused persons will not tamper with investigations when they are granted bail.

They also argued that the accused persons, a worker, and a student could have their future jeopardized since the student was supposed to be writing his exams and the worker at his duty post.

Head of Legal and Prosecution at the Ashanti Regional Police Command, ACP Kofi Bladgozi insists the accused persons be remanded for police to continue with their investigations.

He also told the court the police were closing in on over 60 suspects who are currently at large.

One of the lawyers for the accused persons, William Asamoah Sarpong expressed disappointment in the court’s decision and hinted they will head to the High Court to seek bail for their clients.