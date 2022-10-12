Twelve suspected land guards have been arrested by police in the Central Region.

The suspects were arrested at Gomoa Fetteh in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region wielding various offensive weapons including firearms.

Sources say the arrested culprits had planned an attack on the Mankrado of Gomoa Fetteh Nana Kwesi Quansah.

According to sources, 12 land guards planned to attack the Gomoa Fetteh Mankrado, Nana Kwesi Kwaansah, who was settling land issues at a site.

The arrested persons upon sighting the Omankrado, moved in to attack him, but they were overpowered by the Asafo group and handed over to the police.

The Gomoa East District Security Council a few weeks ago imposed a ban on all land guard activities, including the demand for digging fees.

Questions have been raised by some Chiefs about whether the Gomoa East District Assembly intends to deal with the menace, since there have been land guard attacks even after the announcement to deal with the menace.

The Stool Secretary for Gomoa Fetteh Nana Kwesi Duodo urged the police to conduct thorough investigations into the attempted attack on the Omankrado and have the suspects as well as other culprits brought to book.