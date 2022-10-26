A 65-year-old woman was rushed to the Takoradi Naval Base Clinic after she collapsed upon seeing her belongings consumed by a dawn inferno in a slum at Sekondi in the Western Region.

The Ghana Fire Service reported that the fire begun four minutes past midnight on Tuesday and caused severe damage to about 64 wooden structures located on the site.

A report by the Western Regional Public Relations Officer of the Service said it took a combined team of Firefighters from the Regional Command approximately 2 hours 17 minutes to fully contain a ferocious fire.

In a statement confirming the fire, the Ghana Fire Service said: “Firefighters arrived at the fire scene within 7 minutes after receiving the fire call at 1204 hours to bring the intense and wild mixed cargo fire under control at 1339 hours. The cause of the ruinous fire which is yet to be determined was finally knocked out at 1421 hours.”

Preliminary inventory of the losses disclosed that the fire “caused severe damage to 64 structures out of the 200 makeshift wooden structures, 6 LPG cylinders exploded, home appliances, furniture and other personal effects worth several thousands of Cedis.”

The statement further applauded the Firefighters for their timely intervention in preventing the further spread of the fire.

“The unfettering efforts of the dexterous Firefighters led to the salvaging of 136 makeshift wooden structures and their contents. 19 LPG cylinders were also retrieved from the ruinous fire.”