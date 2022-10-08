ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms (ARISE IIP), a developer and operator of world-class industrial ecosystems across Africa, is proud to announce the signing of a framework agreement for the development of the industrial zones of Pointe-Noire and Oyo.

The construction of these two zones is scheduled to begin by the end of the year. Once operational, they will contribute to the industrialization of strategic sectors of the Republic of Congo’s economy.

Following the signature of this framework agreement, ARISE IIP will invest respectively 145 and 30.4 million euros in the construction and development of the Congo Industrial Platform – Pointe-Noire (PIC-Pointe-Noire) and the Congo Industrial Platform – Oyo (PIC-Oyo). This public-private partnership between ARISE IIP (70%) and the Republic of Congo (30%) will enable construction work to start soon on these two industrial zones, which will cover 2,700 hectares for the PIC-Pointe-Noire and 133 hectares for the PIC-Oyo.

Once operational, the PIC-Pointe-Noire Zone is expected to attract more than 500 million euros in foreign direct investment over the next three years and contribute to the creation of more than 8,000 jobs during the implementation phase. The PIC-Oyo Zone is also expected to generate nearly 100 million euros of private investment by the end of 2025 while creating more than 1,400 jobs during its development phase.

PIC-Pointe-Noire will contribute to the development of an industrial ecosystem around timber, paper and metal processing, medicines production, and food processing. As for the PIC-Oyo, it will contribute to the development of local wood and food processing.

Denis Christel Sassou Nguesso, Minister of International Cooperation and Promotion of Public-Private Partnership, stated: “We have decided today to materialize our partnership with ARISE IIP which is the leader in Africa in the development of industrial zones. The construction of industrial platforms in Pointe-Noire and Oyo will meet our development priorities as defined in the national development plan (2022-2026), but will, above all, result in the creation of numerous opportunities for the populations of the various localities.”

Gagan Gupta, Founder, and CEO of ARISE IIP commented: “We are very honored to sign this framework agreement today, which marks a new stage in our partnership with the Republic of Congo. We hope that these two zones will be put into service quickly and that they will greatly contribute to the acceleration and strengthening of the industrialization policy implemented by the Congolese authorities, and thus contribute to the Republic of Congo’s National Development Plan.”

For the past few years, ARISE IIP has experienced a remarkable expansion across Africa, with currently 12 integrated industrial zones accelerating the continent’s industrialization.

For reference, in Gabon, ARISE IIP manages the Gabon Special Economic Zone (GSEZ) which focuses on the timber industry, and has created 16,000 jobs, attracted 120 investors, and enabled Gabon to move from being an exporter of logs to the world’s 2nd largest producer and exporter of veneer, as well as the first in Africa. Across the continent, ARISE IIP’s primary drive has always been the creation of industrial ecosystems committed to generating high local added value along with sustainable growth.