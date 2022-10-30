Newly qualified doctors have been charged to be professional in their practice.

Deputy Minister for Health, Mahama Asei Seini who gave the advice said, adding by the ethics of the profession will help maintain the trust and confidence society reposes in medical staff.

461 medical doctors from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, School of Medicine and Dentistry, Kumasi, University of Development Studies, School of Medicine, Tamale, University of Ghana Medical School Accra, and Foreign trained doctors who passed the Medical and Dental Council’s registration examination were today, Saturday, October 29, 2022, were inducted by the Council to be recognized as professionals in the practice.

“The Ministry looks forward to working with these new doctors, but they must remember that, the oath they took today, pre-induction lectures and medical professionalism, professional conduct, ethics and medical jurisprudence that have been organized for them must be used to serve diligence, integrity, dedication and respect”, Mr. Mahama Asei Seini admonished.

Speaking at the Induction ceremony held in Accra, the Deputy Minister for Health said any negligence on the part of the health professionals will not be pardoned.

“There are media reportages of medical negligence, improper conduct and unethical behaviour by our doctors, dentists, physician assistants nurses and pharmacists. These are the same people who swore the oath to commit themselves to us at our most vulnerable state and are now the abusers. This is unacceptable”, the Minister added.