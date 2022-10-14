The staff of the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) across the country are threatening to halt validation services for public sector workers over the non-payment of Special Duty Allowances (SDA) and other administrative issues.

They are further threatening to boycott the forthcoming production of the third-quarter national accounts of the Consolidated Fund.

According to them, their action has become necessary following delays in the payment of their allowances.

In a petition sighted by Citi News, the staff is demanding the payment of their maintenance allowances for 2021 and the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd quarters of 2022 without further delay.

They are therefore calling on management to address these issues within fourteen days or face their wrath.