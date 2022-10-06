The Leader of Ghana’s Delegation to ECOWAS Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin says the ECOWAS protocol on the free movement of people and businesses must be actualized within the specific security needs of member states.

Speaking to the media at the 2022 second extraordinary session of the Parliament in Lomé, Togo, Mr. Afenyo-Markin said insecurity and political instability do not encourage Ghana to wholly allow such movements.

Some foreign nationals were arrested in Antoa in the Ashanti Region last week, and others are being tracked in Accra at the instance of the Greater Accra Regional Security Council as Ghanaians continue to express concern over the uncontrolled influx of foreigners.

Alexander Afenyo-Markin who is also the Deputy Majority Leader of Ghana’s Parliament argues that the country cannot be blamed for any restrictions it may impose on movement in the wake of real security threats.

“Member countries have their challenges–the challenge of security, and political instability, so you will realise that member countries are also finding ways of the free movement in a manner that they can manage– they know who is coming in, what purpose among others.”

“We should be able to interact and explain more to our people, at the same time we should let our citizens appreciate the security challenges. My country Ghana for instance is very concerned with its northern belt. There is instability in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso and if we don’t control the influx, it will undermine our own security.”