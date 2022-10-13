Government has supplied food items to the Walewale Vocational and Technical Institute in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region following complaints of food shortage in the school.

Students of the school were reported to have resorted to eating ‘gari’ without sugar, salt and other components as lunch and supper for over a week.

But in an interview with Citi News, a storekeeper of the Institute, Mahami Sampson, said the school received some food items on Sunday which is expected to sustain the students for the next two weeks.

“There was food shortage about two weeks ago but on Sunday, they brought some food items and said we should use them for two weeks, so we will try our best and see.”

The Education Ministry has denied media reports of food shortages in some Senior High Schools (SHS).

The Ministry in a statement said such reports are untrue, explaining that “all Senior High Schools in the country have received adequate supply of food items”.

Heads of schools have warned of a possible closure of schools following the unavailability of food items to cater for the student population.

But the Ministry said its checks reveal adequate supplies have been made to the schools in question.

“The Ministry however takes cognizance of recent disruptions within the food supply chain, but assures parents and guardians that they have been addressed”, the release stressed.

In a separate interview, the Head of Public Relations at the Education Ministry, Kwasi Kwarteng mentioned that, the National Food Buffer Stock Company Limited has supplied enough food to schools across the country.

“The public is respectfully encouraged to disregard claims of food shortage in our SHSs. The Ministry can confirm that our agency–Buffer Stock– distributed food to all schools in the country. Every school is adequately resourced in terms of food to at least sustain them until the next supply is made. So those media reports of food shortage are unfounded.”