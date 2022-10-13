On World No Alcohol Day, Accra saw the opening of the nation’s first non-alcoholic bar.

Non-alcoholic bars are growing in popularity around the world as more people are opting into a health and wellness-driven lifestyle.

Designed to accommodate the growing number of people exploring sobriety, these non-alcoholic bars pour adult drinks like craft cocktails – without the booze.

Eden Bar was unveiled through its first pop-up event on Sunday 2nd October in East Legon.

The Bar aims at being the much-needed alternative to the existing nightlife culture in Accra, offering clients a good time minus alcohol.

Its slogan boldly portrays this image, i.e. 0% alcohol, 100% fun.

John Asogonnde, the bar’s founder, believes there is a massive market for this type of establishment, saying there are plenty of people who want to just get out of the house and enjoy a cool drink or a nice meal without the societal pressures or expectation to include alcohol.

The bar’s name was inspired by the Garden of Eden from the biblical earthly paradise.

John said he had the idea for this bar out of his “own need for a place such as this”.

“As someone who was previously active in Accra’s vibrant nightlife scene, I found there weren’t any cool places for me to hang out after I quit drinking and smoking in 2018; so I decided if it’s not out there, I’d create one myself.”

There is a wide range of non-alcoholic beverages available at Eden Bar including beers, wines, spirits and craft cocktails that emulate the taste and sophistication of their alcoholic counterparts.

Some of Eden Bar’s signature drinks include Oh Judas, Chaka, Pineapple Delilah, Forbidden and the people’s favourite Labadi Blue.

You can check them out on social media to catch their next popup or latest updates @edenbargh.