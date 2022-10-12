The Administrator of the Ghana Port and Habour’s Hospital in Takoradi, DCOP Rtd. Dr. Helen Tettey, has blamed the alarming increase in breast cancer deaths in Ghana on the inadequate disclosure of breast cancer deaths.

Speaking to Citi News during a GPHA breast cancer awareness campaign launch in Takoradi, DCOP Rtd. Dr. Tettey, said about 125,000 Ghanaians have died from breast cancer since 2020 due to late detection, hence the need for the alarming numbers of deaths to be widely disclosed to encourage early detection to save lives.

“The problem with breast cancer is that a lot of people do not know about their status in Ghana, and one of the reasons is that, we don’t talk about the number of people dying. This should not happen, and so the key thing for us is early detection. You can detect it if you examine your breast early,“ she said.

The Tema Port Director, Sandra Opoku, took time to share her personal experience as a breast cancer victim with participants at the launch while emphasizing the problems with the disease.

She also outlined the package GPHA has put in place to support the breast cancer fight.

“What I am also happy about is that we are going to do free screening and free treatment for the month of October, and then will also get our women to come to the clinic without the stigmatization that is attached to it. It’s free, so come in and get examined and make sure that once anything is found you go through the treatment,“ she said.

Also present at the GPHA breast cancer awareness campaign launch for the 2022 Breast Cancer month of October in Takoradi was the Director of Takoradi Habour, Captain Ebenezer Afadzie.

As part of the GPHA hospital Breast Cancer month launch, a street float was also organized along major streets of Takoradi.