The leadership of the Greater Accra Regional Branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says adequate measures have been put in place to ensure that all processes for the regional executive elections are transparent.

According to the party’s regional secretary, Theophilus Tetteh Chaie, the NDC frowns on violence in any election process.

The NDC is expected to hold its regional executives on the 12th and 13th of November 2022.

Speaking to Citi News, Mr. Tetteh Chaie said the process will be free and fair.

He noted that the elections committee for the Greater Accra region led by Prof. Joshua Alabi has been inaugurated.

“We just inaugurated the Regional election committee headed by Prof. Joshua Alabi. So when anyone comes for vetting, and it happens that you are taken out of the race, and you think that, you are not treated fairly, there is an avenue at the Appeals Committee to seek redress and the decision of that Committee is the final solution to the problem.”